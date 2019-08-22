The US technology industry saw a drop of 16.4% in overall deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 526 deals worth $19.44bn were announced in July 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 629 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 322 deals which accounted for 61.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 163 deals, followed by private equity with 41 transactions, respectively accounting for 31% and 7.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $9.97bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $5.86bn and $3.61bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 64.8% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $12.6bn, against the overall value of $19.44bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DISH Network’s $5bn asset transaction with Sprint and T-Mobile US

2) The $2.7bn private equity deal with Waystar by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The EQT VIII fund

3) Cisco Systems’ $2.6bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

4) The $1.3bn private equity deal with Park Place Technologies by Charlesbank Capital Partners

5) Apple’s asset transaction with Intel for $1bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.