The US’s technology industry registered a 10.6% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 8.2% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.54% share in August 2021, recording an increase of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 69.25% in August 2021, registering a 38.74% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 10.14% share, an increase of 18.22% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.3%, registering a 10.02% rise from July 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.27%, up 22.77% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 56.39% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

International Business Machines posted 1,456 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 125.04% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 1,452 jobs and an 81.27% growth. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 993 IT jobs and AT&T with 944 jobs, recorded a 2.17% decline and a 70.09% flat growth, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded an increase of 34.55% with 771 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.36%, up by 32.36% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.37% share, registered an increase of 32.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.57% share, up 24.69% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.7%, recording a month-on-month increase of 30%.