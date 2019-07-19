Total technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2019 worth $22.1bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 3.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 28.03% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $17.26bn.

The US held a 61.7% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $35.8bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 138 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 1.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 1.4% over the last four-quarter average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $19.35bn, against the overall value of $22.1bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Digital Colony Management and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund’s $14.3bn private equity deal with Zayo Group Holdings.

In second place was the $1.7bn private equity deal with Electronics For Imaging by Siris Capital Group and in third place was Searchlight Capital Partners and WaveDivision Capital’s $1.35bn private equity deal with Frontier Communications.

The $1bn private equity deal with Uber Advanced Technologies Group by Denso, SoftBank Vision Fund and Toyota Motor and Genstar Capital’s private equity deal with Prometheus Group Enterprises for $1bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.