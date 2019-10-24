Total technology industry private equity deals in September 2019 worth $3.56bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 202.01% over the previous month and a drop of 43.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.28bn.

The US held a 55.6% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $6.41bn in September 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 43 deals during September 2019, marking an increase of 7.5% over the previous month and a drop of 4.4% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 91.2% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $3.25bn, against the overall value of $3.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Silver Lake Partners’s $1bn private equity deal with Motorola Solutions

2) The $1bn private equity deal with Acquia by Vista Equity Partners

3) TPG Capital’s $500m private equity deal with CollabNet VersionOne

4) The $500m private equity deal with Cologix by Mubadala Investment Company and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners

5) Advanced Manufacturing Fund’s private equity deal with Corning for $250m.

