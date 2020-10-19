Total technology industry private equity deals in September 2020 worth $4.4bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_9_2020_technology_United_States_private_equity__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 50.3% over the previous month and a drop of 14.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.13bn.

The US held a 29.4% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $14.95bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 59 deals during September 2020, marking an increase of 103.5% over the previous month and a rise of 51.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry private equity deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 90.2% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $3.97bn, against the overall value of $4.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baring Private Equity Asia and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $2bn private equity deal with Virtusa

2) The $1bn private equity deal with MLM II by Warburg Pincus

3) Searchlight Capital Partners’ $425m private equity deal with Consolidated Communications Holdings

4) The $350m private equity deal with Sprinklr by Hellman & Friedman and Sixth Street Growth

5) Apax Partners’ private equity deal with MyCase for $193m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.