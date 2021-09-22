US technology industry saw a rise of 12.78% in overall deal activity during August 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Apollo Global Management’s $7.5bn private equity deal with Lumen Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 865 deals worth $47.8bn were announced in August 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 767 deals.
venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 536 deals, which accounted for 62% of all deals.
In second place was M&A with 269 deals, followed by private equity with 60 transactions, respectively accounting for 31.1% and 6.9% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $20.46bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.82bn and $13.52bn, respectively.
US technology industry deals in August 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry deals accounted for 40.4% of the overall value during August 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $19.31bn, against the overall value of $47.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Apollo Global Management $7.5bn private equity deal with Lumen Technologies
2) The $5.2bn private equity of Cornerstone OnDemand by Clearlake Capital Group
3) Pershing Square,Pershing Square Holdings and Pershing Square International $2.8bn acquisition deal for 7.1% stake in Universal Music Group
4) The $1.98bn acquisition of Risk Management Solutions by Moody’s
5) Equifax $1.83bn acquisition deal with Appriss Insights
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.