US technology industry saw a rise of 12.78% in overall deal activity during August 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Apollo Global Management’s $7.5bn private equity deal with Lumen Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 865 deals worth $47.8bn were announced in August 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 767 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 536 deals, which accounted for 62% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 269 deals, followed by private equity with 60 transactions, respectively accounting for 31.1% and 6.9% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $20.46bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $13.82bn and $13.52bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 40.4% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $19.31bn, against the overall value of $47.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management $7.5bn private equity deal with Lumen Technologies

2) The $5.2bn private equity of Cornerstone OnDemand by Clearlake Capital Group

3) Pershing Square,Pershing Square Holdings and Pershing Square International $2.8bn acquisition deal for 7.1% stake in Universal Music Group

4) The $1.98bn acquisition of Risk Management Solutions by Moody’s

5) Equifax $1.83bn acquisition deal with Appriss Insights

