Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020 worth $6.18bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 25.3% over the previous month and a rise of 31.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.71bn.

The US held a 34.05% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.16bn in December 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 335 deals during December 2020, marking an increase of 33.5% over the previous month and a drop of 2.6% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 18.1% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.12bn, against the overall value of $6.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management, Insight Partners and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $300m venture financing of OneTrust

2) The $275m venture financing of StockX by Altimeter Capital Management, Sands Capital Management, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Dragoneer Investment Group, Drive Capital, General Catalyst Partners, Global Equities, GV Management Co, Sequoia Capital Operations, Silicon Valley Bank, Tiger Global Management and Transformation Capital Partners’ $225.5m venture financing of CrossChx

4) The $160m venture financing of FiscalNote by 8090 Partners, Arrowroot Capital, Carlos Gutierrez, Daniel Nadler, Dorm Room Fund, Escondido Ventures, Firetrail Investments, Global Public Offering Fund, Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC, Jerry Yang, Jipyong & Jisung, Katharine Weymouth, Lakebridge Equity Partners, Mark Cuban, Nautilus Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pure Asset Management, Regal Funds Management, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Ron Gula, Runway Growth Capital, S&P Global Ventures, Tech Pioneers Fund, The Economist Group, Thorney Opportunities, Tom Monahan, Visionnaire Ventures, Voyager Capital and Winklevoss Capital Management

5) Advent International, Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Soham for $160m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

