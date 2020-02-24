Total technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth $4.7bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 46% over the previous month and a drop of 6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5bn.

The US held a 55.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.45bn in January 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 296 deals during January 2020, marking a decrease of 7.8% over the previous month and a drop of 28.7% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 23.04% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.08bn, against the overall value of $4.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apax Digital, L Catterton Management and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $285m venture financing of ClassPass

2) The $263m venture financing of Berkshire Grey by Canaan Partners, Khosla Ventures, New Enterprise Associates and SoftBank Group

3) General Atlantic’s $210m venture financing of AppsFlyer

4) The $200m venture financing of AvePoint by The Goldman Sachs Group and TPG Sixth Street Partners

5) Citi Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and Susquehanna Growth Equity’s venture financing of HighRadius for $125m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

