Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020 worth $3.57bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 13.7% over the previous month and a drop of 22.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.63bn.

The US held a 40.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.84bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 256 deals during July 2020, marking a decrease of 28.1% over the previous month and a drop of 32.5% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 25.9% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $923m, against the overall value of $3.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International’s $260m venture financing of Thras.io

2) The $200m venture financing of Anduril Industries by Andreessen Horowitz, Elad Gil, Founders Fund, General Catalyst Partners, Human Capital Solutions and Lux Capital

3) BlackRock, Capricorn Investment Group, DAG Ventures, DFJ Growth Fund, Greylock Partners, Premji Invest, Qualcomm Ventures, Redline Capital Management, S-Cubed Capital and WRVI Capital’s $170m venture financing of Innovium

4) The $150m venture financing of Hippo Analytics by BOND, Comcast Ventures, Dragoneer Investment Group, Felicis Ventures, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, FinTLV Ventures, Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Innovius Capital, Lennar, Pipeline Capital Partners, Propel Venture Partners, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, Standard Industries and Zeev Ventures

5) Threshold Ventures, Franklin Resources, Lead Edge Capital Management, Skip Capital, Top Tier Capital Partners, Viking Global Investors and Willoughby Capital Management’s venture financing of Talkdesk for $143m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

