Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $3.89bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2020_technology_United_States_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 12.5% over the previous month and a drop of 18.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.77bn.

The US held a 43.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9bn in May 2020.

In order to combat the coronavirus, would you be happy to use an app that: Uses Bluetooth to tell you if you're close to someone with coronavirus, but keeps your data on your phone

Uses Bluetooth to tell you if you're close to someone with coronavirus, but keeps your data on a central, government-run server

Uses GPS to track your movements

Any of the above

I would not be happy to use any app that makes use of my data to track the spread of the coronavirus View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 292 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 14.4% over the previous month and a drop of 25.1% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 16.3% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $633m, against the overall value of $3.89bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dave Strohm, Emergence Capital Partners, Euclidean Capital, HOF Capital, Joe Tucci, John Chambers, John Doerr, March Capital Partner, Telstra Ventures and Vast Ventures’ $185m venture financing of Asapp

2) The $123m venture financing of States Title Holding by Assurant, Eminence Capital, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, Foundation Capital, Greenspring Associates, Horizons Ventures, HSCM Bermuda Management, Lennar Ventures and SCOR Global P&C Ventures

3) Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital and Visa Ventures’ $120m venture financing of GoodData

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

4) The $105m venture financing of Couchbase by Accel, Adams Street Partners, Glynn Capital Management, GPI Capital, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners and Sorenson Capital Partners

5) 01 Advisors 01, Atomicorp, Institutional Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, NextEquity Partners and Owl Ventures’ venture financing of Yanka Industries for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.