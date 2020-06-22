Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $3.89bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 12.5% over the previous month and a drop of 18.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.77bn.
The US held a 43.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9bn in May 2020.
In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 292 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 14.4% over the previous month and a drop of 25.1% over the 12-month average.
The US technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 16.3% of the overall value during May 2020.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $633m, against the overall value of $3.89bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Dave Strohm, Emergence Capital Partners, Euclidean Capital, HOF Capital, Joe Tucci, John Chambers, John Doerr, March Capital Partner, Telstra Ventures and Vast Ventures’ $185m venture financing of Asapp
2) The $123m venture financing of States Title Holding by Assurant, Eminence Capital, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, Foundation Capital, Greenspring Associates, Horizons Ventures, HSCM Bermuda Management, Lennar Ventures and SCOR Global P&C Ventures
3) Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital and Visa Ventures’ $120m venture financing of GoodData
4) The $105m venture financing of Couchbase by Accel, Adams Street Partners, Glynn Capital Management, GPI Capital, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners and Sorenson Capital Partners
5) 01 Advisors 01, Atomicorp, Institutional Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, NextEquity Partners and Owl Ventures’ venture financing of Yanka Industries for $100m.
Verdict deals analysis methodology
This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.
GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.
