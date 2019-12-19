Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019 worth $4.84bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14.8% over the previous month and a drop of 7.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.25bn.

The US held a 37.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $12.88bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 292 deals during November 2019, marking a decrease of 23.2% over the previous month and a drop of 32.9% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 26% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.26bn, against the overall value of $4.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford &, CapitalG, Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, Generation Investment Management, Lone Pine Capital and T. Rowe Price Associates’ $400m venture financing of Convoy

2) The $290m venture financing of Automation Anywhere by Goldman Sachs & Co, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Investment Advisers

3) Jeff Bezos and SoftBank Group’s $260m venture financing of Plenty Unlimited

4) The $157m venture financing of Guild Education by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective, Felicis Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Harrison Metal Capital, ICONIQ Capital, Lead Edge Capital Management, Next Play Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank Capital Partners and Workday Ventures

5) Bain Capital Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, Tribeca Venture Partners and Wellington ManagementLLP’s venture financing of ACV Auctions for $150m.

