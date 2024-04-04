The US telecom industry, including major players like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, opposes the reinstatement of net neutrality rules proposed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Net neutrality rules, repealed in 2017 under President Trump, prohibit internet service providers from blocking, throttling, or offering paid fast lanes for internet traffic.
Telecom industry group, USTelecom CEO, Jonathan Spalter, criticised the reinstatement effort, labelling it as counterproductive, unnecessary, and anti-consumer.
The Internet & Television Association, NCTA, representing major internet service providers, warned in a statement that the plan could jeopardise efforts to expand reliable broadband in rural and unserved communities and may lead to years of litigation and uncertainty:
The statement reads: “Reimposing heavy-handed regulation will not just hobble network investment and innovation, it will also seriously jeopardize our nation’s collective efforts to build and sustain reliable broadband in rural and unserved communities.”
The FCC plans to assume new regulatory oversight of broadband internet, which was rescinded under the Trump administration.
Reinstating net neutrality rules is a priority for Democratic President Joe Biden and has support from associations like the Computer & Communications Industry Association, representing companies like Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz opposes net neutrality, arguing that it would lead to increased prices, hinder innovation, and give government excessive control.
There has been ongoing debate and legal challenges regarding net neutrality in the US since the early 1990s, with various administrations taking differing stances on the issue.