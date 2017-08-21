Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, will open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes from jerk pork to fried plantain.

The world’s fastest man’s athletic career came to a disappointing end at the World Championships in London.

He suffered from muscle cramp towards the end of the 4x100m relay final earlier this month.

However, Bolt has now set his sights on the UK restaurant market.

Jamaican franchise company, Franjam, in which Bolt is a partner, has reportedly signed a deal with the SME Group to launch 15 Tracks & Records restaurants across the country within five years.

Franjam’s managing director Gary Matalan said:

We have been taking our time to launch internationally in a very controlled way.

Bolt has one Tracks & Records eatery in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital city, which opened in April 2011 and another in Ocho Rios, on the country’s northern coast.

Tracks and Records is “a laid back hub of entertainment, live music, sports and incredible Jamaican fusion cuisine,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Have a lunch date? Stop by for a Thursday table for two! A post shared by Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:38am PDT



The menu includes specialities named after the sprinter such as burgers “a la Usain,” while the restaurant chain’s logo features Bolt’s famous “lightning” pose.

Bolt told The Caterer:

I’m happy to be able to share a taste of the Jamaica that I know and love with the rest of the world through the opening of these restaurants across the UK. London has always been a special place for me [and this] is giving us the opportunity to share our vision and our culture with you all.

Bolt is the first person to hold both the 100 metres and 200 metres world records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

He turns 31-years-old today.