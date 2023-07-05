GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Veeco, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Veeco’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Veeco offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Veeco, a technology company that designs and manufactures equipment for the semiconductor industry, has set net-zero targets for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company has disclosed its GHG emissions for scope 1 and scope 2 in its Environmental & Social Responsibility Statement. Veeco Instruments has also disclosed its waste management (limited to the US) and evaluation of its management approach to climate change.



Veeco's GHG emissions for scope 1 and scope 2 were 2,281 metric tons and 8,320 metric tons of CO2e in 2022, compared to 1,949 metric tons and 8,500 metric tons of CO2e, respectively in 2021. In 2022, its business air travel Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions increased by 47% compared to 2021, reflecting the easing of travel restrictions. However, despite the increase, these emissions were nearly 50% lower compared to the 2019 baseline. Veeco Instruments has taken steps to reduce its emissions, including incorporating supplier-specific emissions factors and Green-e residual mix data. The company has also worked to improve its market-based calculation and has aligned itself with the GHG Protocol methodology.



Veeco has disclosed that it has worked to improve its emissions estimates for its US operations and has invested in renewable energy consumption. Veeco Instruments has also disclosed its hazardous waste recycling rate of 56% and its non-hazardous waste recycling rate of 25% in 2022.



In conclusion, Veeco is committed to sustainable business practices and protection of the environment. The company developed a list of the most pressing risks and opportunities presented by climate change to its business. These will help inform its future conduct as it relates both to financial and corporate responsibility concerns. Further, the accounting of key metrics has allowed us to establish its baseline and targets for climate performance related to renewable energy and GHG accounting.