Verizon Business offers services to enterprise and government clients of Verizon. Credit: Leon Bredella/Unsplash.

Verizon Business, a unit of US telecommunications company Verizon, has formed a technology partnership with India’s HCLTech.

The contract, which is valued at $2.1bn, will see HCLTech offer managed network services to Verizon Business’ customers.

All customer acquisition, sales, problem-solving, and general planning and development will continue to be handled by Verizon Business.

The post-sale implementation and ongoing support will be coordinated by HCLTech.

As per the terms of the agreement, some Verizon Business Global Customer Operations employees will move to HCLTech to support operations.

In addition to integrating new technologies into their stack, such as 5G, SD-WAN, and SASE capabilities, HCLTech said the collaboration will support customers as they navigate complicated operating environments across a variety of locations, geographies, and devices.

Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady said: “HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader for managed network services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernise our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology like 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and their own customer offerings.”

HCLTech CEO and managing director C Vijayakumar said: “Our data-driven service delivery, advanced network capabilities and frictionless customer interfaces combined with the unique strengths and resiliency of the Verizon network will enable enterprises to drive better business outcomes and time to market.”

Last month, HCLTech brokered a deal to buy Germay-based automotive technology company ASAP for €251.1m ($281.78m).