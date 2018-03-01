Profiling all major companies, industries and geographies, MarketLine is one of the most prolific publishers of business information today.

Vero — a would-be rival to Instagram — has recently topped the Apple App Store but it’s not realistically going to be able to challenge Instagram’s dominance.

Image sharing social network Instagram has come under fire in recent years due to the introduction of two features that users are unhappy with: an increasing number of irrelevant advertisements and a feed determined algorithmically rather than chronologically.

On face value, it seems that Vero offers a great alternative to Instagram and tackles some of the key issues users have with the platform, however the likelihood that users will abandon Instagram remains slim.

But could Vero replace Instagram? Probably not. Here’s why.

Deleting Instagram would mean losing a personal timeline

Instagram first launched in 2010 and in just eight years has become one of the most influential social networks in the world.

Since its launch over 40 billion images and videos have been shared and 95 million more are shared every day.

These statistics highlight the sheer magnitude of content of Instagram and the integral role it plays in people’s lives and despite its flaws; it has managed to maintain its popularity.

Whether a user is an individual, a business, an influencer or a celebrity it is likely that they have used Instagram for a number of years and posted content throughout those years, creating a personal timeline of memories, or a modern day diary or photo album.

The personal attachment people have to their accounts is likely to outweigh the propositions of advert free and chronologically ordered feeds.

Subscription fees for latecomers will be off-putting

Instagram users have grown gradually more irritated by advertisements over the years, which is understandable as the sheer number of advertisers on the platform has become huge.

In February 2016 Instagram announced there were 200,000 advertisers on the platform, by September this number had almost tripled to reach 500,000 and by March 2017 the figure had doubled to reach 1 million.

While users are irritated by Instagram’s adverts, it is questionable as to whether users would be willing to pay the price to avoid them.

Overnight success has meant that Vero is fast approaching its 1 million registered user’s target, meaning that soon users who wish to join the app will have to pay an annual subscription fee.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This is likely to deter new users, which will make it difficult for Vero to maintain its hype.

Vero’s performance is up for scrutiny

Vero users have mainly headed to Twitter to voice their concerns with the apps performance and overall user experience, with tweets stating that the platform is slow, difficult to use and barely functional.

A number of influencers who have set up an account on the application have already tweeted voicing their issues; this information reaches a wide audience in a short amount of time which can quickly create a snowball effect.

This does not necessarily mean that Instagram will escape this situation intact, as it has brought the issues of the platform to the forefront, the success of Vero in the last couple of days also highlights that there is a demand for viable alternatives to some of the most popular social platforms.