More and more people are using their devices to access the internet rather than make traditional phone calls, and Ghana is no exception.

Breakdown of voice and data revenue for Ghanaian telcos in 2016 and in 2019

Source: GlobalData

According to GlobalData research the West African nation’s data revenue to make up over 60 percent of total telecom revenue by 2021, overtaking voice in 2019.

This is because operators are expanding their 3G networks. MTN, Ghana’s largest operator, also launched 4G services in 2016, which will boost data usage.