Vienna, the Austrian capital, has come top for overall quality of living for the 8th year in a row, according to Mercer’s 19th Quality of Living survey.

The latest poll found the majority of other cities in the top ten are in Europe. 

Scroll down for the full (ridiculously long) list

The only non-European cities in the top ten are Auckland in third place and Vancouver, the bustling Canadian seaport in fifth place.

The annual survey assesses quality of living conditions to help multinational companies and other employers fairly compensate employees when placing them on international assignments.

“Economic instability, social unrest, and growing political upheaval all add to the complex challenge multinational companies face when analysing quality of living for their expatriate workforce,” said Ilya Bonic, senior partner and president of Mercer’s Career business.

For multinationals and governments it is vital to have quality of living information that is accurate, detailed, and reliable.

It not only enables these employers to compensate employees appropriately, but it also provides a planning benchmark and insights into the often-sensitive operational environment that surrounds their workforce.”

Mercer’s survey also includes a city infrastructure ranking that assesses each city’s supply of electricity, drinking water, telephone and mail services, and public transportation as well as traffic congestion and the range of international flights available from local airports.

Singapore secured the top spot, with its extensive rail network and a transportation system which has long been considered to be the most efficient in the world.

Singapore Changi Airport is one of the largest and fastest-growing transportation hubs in Southeast Asia.

Aside from being well-connected, Singapore is also very clean. Since the 1960s, the country has also had strict anti-litter laws. Anyone convicted of dropping litter can be fined up to $587.

Baghdad, the Iraqi capital and Port au Prince, the Haitian capital, rank last for city infrastructure out of 231 cities on the list.

Earlier this month, Britain agreed to give £10bn ($12.2bn) in loans to finance infrastructure projects in Iraq over a 10 year period. Fourteen years after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, the country’s electricity and water supplies remain inadequate.

Haiti is prone to natural disasters, decimating homes, facilities, schools and roads. The 2010 earthquake which hit the country destroyed an estimated 70 percent of buildings.

A city’s infrastructure, or rather the lack thereof, can considerably affect the quality of living that expatriates and their families experience on a daily basis.

Timeline for Cities

Access to a variety of transport options, being connected locally and internationally, and access to electricity and drinkable water are among the essential needs of expatriates arriving in a new location on assignment,” said Slagin Parakatil, principal at Mercer.

“A well-developed infrastructure can also be a key competitive advantage for cities and municipalities trying to attract multinational companies, talent, and foreign investments,” he added. 

With the triggering of article 50 expected shortly, Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU) could affect quality of life rankings in the years to come.

Mercer will continue to closely monitor any impact of the upcoming Brexit negotiations on the quality of living in UK and European cities overall, in order to support multinational companies as they assess the best locations to attract the skilled workforce they require,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK & Ireland.

2017 Rank City Country
1 VIENNA AUSTRIA
2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND
3 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND
4 MUNICH GERMANY
5 VANCOUVER CANADA
6 DUSSELDORF GERMANY
7 FRANKFURT GERMANY
8 GENEVA SWITZERLAND
9 COPENHAGEN DENMARK
10 BASEL SWITZERLAND
10 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA
12 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS
13 BERLIN GERMANY
14 BERN SWITZERLAND
15 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND
16 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA
16 TORONTO CANADA
18 OTTAWA CANADA
19 HAMBURG GERMANY
20 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN
21 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG
22 PERTH AUSTRALIA
23 MONTREAL CANADA
24 NURNBERG GERMANY
25 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE
26 STUTTGART GERMANY
27 BRUSSELS BELGIUM
28 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA
29 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
29 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES
31 HELSINKI FINLAND
31 OSLO NORWAY
33 CALGARY CANADA
34 DUBLIN IRELAND
35 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES
36 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES
37 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA
38 PARIS FRANCE
39 LYON FRANCE
40 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM
41 MILAN ITALY
42 BARCELONA SPAIN
43 LISBON PORTUGAL
44 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES
45 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM
45 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES
47 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES
47 TOKYO JAPAN
49 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES
50 KOBE JAPAN
51 MADRID SPAIN
51 YOKOHAMA JAPAN
53 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM
53 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM
55 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES
56 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES
57 ROME ITALY
58 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM
58 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES
60 OSAKA JAPAN
61 LEIPZIG GERMANY
62 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES
63 NAGOYA JAPAN
64 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES
65 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES
66 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM
67 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES
68 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES
69 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC
70 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES
71 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES
71 HONG KONG HONG KONG
73 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE
74 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
75 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO
76 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA
76 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA
78 BUDAPEST HUNGARY
79 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
79 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY
81 VILNIUS LITHUANIA
81 WARSAW POLAND
83 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA
84 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS
85 TAIPEI TAIWAN
86 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA
87 ATHENS GREECE
87 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA
89 LIMASSOL CYPRUS
89 TALLINN ESTONIA
91 RIGA LATVIA
92 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA
93 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA
94 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA
95 SANTIAGO CHILE
96 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA
97 PANAMA CITY PANAMA
98 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES
98 ZAGREB CROATIA
100 WROCLAW POLAND
101 TAICHUNG TAIWAN
102 SHANGHAI CHINA
103 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA
104 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI
105 TEL AVIV ISRAEL
106 MUSCAT OMAN
107 BUCHAREST ROMANIA
108 DOHA QATAR
109 BRASILIA BRAZIL
110 MONTERREY MEXICO
110 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA
112 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA
113 NASSAU BAHAMAS
114 TUNIS TUNISIA
115 ASUNCION PARAGUAY
116 SOFIA BULGARIA
117 RABAT MOROCCO
118 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL
119 AMMAN JORDAN
119 BEIJING CHINA
121 GUANGZHOU CHINA
121 QUITO ECUADOR
121 SAO PAULO BRAZIL
124 LIMA PERU
125 CASABLANCA MOROCCO
126 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT
127 MANAUS BRAZIL
128 MEXICO CITY MEXICO
129 BOGOTA COLOMBIA
130 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA
131 BANGKOK THAILAND
132 COLOMBO SRI LANKA
133 ISTANBUL TURKEY
134 MANAMA BAHRAIN
135 MANILA PHILIPPINES
136 SHENZHEN CHINA
137 CHENGDU CHINA
138 BELGRADE SERBIA
139 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
140 NANJING CHINA
141 GABORONE BOTSWANA
141 XIAN CHINA
143 JAKARTA INDONESIA
144 HYDERABAD INDIA
145 PUNE INDIA
146 BANGALORE INDIA
147 CHONGQING CHINA
147 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
149 QINGDAO CHINA
150 LUSAKA ZAMBIA
151 CHENNAI INDIA
152 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM
153 KINGSTON JAMAICA
154 MUMBAI INDIA
155 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA
156 HANOI VIETNAM
157 LA PAZ BOLIVIA
158 SHENYANG CHINA
159 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
160 KOLKATA INDIA
161 NEW DELHI INDIA
161 SKOPJE MACEDONIA
163 DAKAR SENEGAL
164 LIBREVILLE GABON
165 CAIRO EGYPT
166 ACCRA GHANA
166 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA
168 MOSCOW RUSSIA
169 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA
170 JILIN CHINA
171 VIENTIANE LAOS, PEOPLE’S DEM. REPUBLIC OF
172 YEREVAN ARMENIA
173 KAMPALA UGANDA
174 KIEV UKRAINE
174 MANAGUA NICARAGUA
176 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA
176 TIRANA ALBANIA
178 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN
179 BLANTYRE MALAWI
180 BEIRUT LEBANON
181 COTONOU BENIN
181 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE
183 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR
184 ALGIERS ALGERIA
185 BANJUL GAMBIA
186 NAIROBI KENYA
187 TBILISI GEORGIA
188 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS
189 CARACAS VENEZUELA
189 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI
189 MINSK BELARUS
192 HAVANA CUBA
192 KIGALI RWANDA
194 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN
194 YAOUNDE CAMEROON
196 BAKU AZERBAIJAN
196 DOUALA CAMEROON
198 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA
199 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA
199 TEHRAN IRAN
201 LUANDA ANGOLA
202 LAHORE PAKISTAN
203 YANGON MYANMAR
204 KARACHI PAKISTAN
205 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN
206 LOME TOGO
207 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN
208 ABIDJAN CÔTE D’IVOIRE
209 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA
210 HARARE ZIMBABWE
211 ASHKHABAD TURKMENISTAN
212 LAGOS NIGERIA
213 ABUJA NIGERIA
214 DHAKA BANGLADESH
215 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN
216 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR
217 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO
218 TRIPOLI LIBYA
219 NIAMEY NIGER
220 BAMAKO MALI
221 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA
222 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC
223 KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REP. OF THE CONGO
224 BRAZZAVILLE CONGO
225 DAMASCUS SYRIA
226 N’DJAMENA CHAD
227 KHARTOUM SUDAN
228 PORT AU PRINCE HAITI
229 SANA’A YEMEN ARAB REPUBLIC
230 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
231 BAGHDAD IRAQ