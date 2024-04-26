AI shark devices are designed to adjust in real time to the user’s playstyle and mannerisms. Credit: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock.

AI and gaming have a long-standing relationship, going back to Garry Kasparov losing to IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue in 1997. Since then, AI has been used in gaming to create adaptive and responsive gameplay using non-player characters (NPCs). GameShark, the once popular provider of video game cheat cartridges, has re-emerged and aims to use AI to transform the way people experience gaming.

AI-powered gaming devices are a reality, helping players to improve and acting as personal gaming coaches. However, barriers to adoption mean that these devices will struggle to stand the test of time

GameShark has been revived by AI

Popular in the late 1990s and 2000s, GameShark was known for its line of video game cheat cartridges and accessories. In 2024, former US CEO of GameShark, Todd Hays, founded AI Shark, which uses AI to create intelligent video game accessories. The accessories include an AI-powered mouse, keyboard, controller, headset, and gaming hub. The accessories are designed to use the power of AI to make one a better gamer and adapt to their playstyle.

AI shark devices are designed to adjust in real time to the user’s playstyle and mannerisms. The devices are equipped with sensors, high-performance audio processing, and an AI that analyses gameplay. They suggest changes one could make to the controller settings and button remaps, also providing feedback on the user’s playstyle, suggesting different tactics, and in-game verbal guidance and enhanced audio, allowing the user to hear things before other players. However, these devices demonstrate the unfair advantage that AI can give players in traditional gaming.

AI-powered devices pose a threat to gaming

While the use of AI in game development is nothing new, with various game franchises using AI to make games as immersive as possible, the use of AI for the players themselves is a novel approach. However, AI-powered devices pose a threat to both professional and recreational gamers due to the unfair advantage they offer, making it unfair for those who choose not to use them or do not have access to them. The use of such devices will undoubtedly be banned in esports due to the extensive checks carried out by event organisers and the existing bans on outside help during games. Participants are only allowed to take in their approved peripherals, with no other electric devices allowed. However, as the gaming industry evolves, we could see more and more household gaming peripheral makers release their own AI-powered devices, making it the new norm, at least for recreational gamers.

However, recreational players will have mixed feelings about devices such as these. Some will be happy to accept the help, but others prefer a more traditional style of play. Cheating in recreational gaming is a common practice, with programs such as ‘aim bots’ being used in first-person shooters by both normal players and popular content creators to help them hit rival players. Like aim bots, the use of AI-powered devices could cause frustration for the average gamer and ‘take the fun out’ of the game, as competitive play starts to outweigh the enjoyment derived from playing.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The advent of AI-powered gaming devices is another trend that is emerging amid the AI hype. However, the devices’ ability to undermine gamers’ skills, strategies, and competition will make it a short-lived trend.