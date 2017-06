GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Pay-TV subscriptions in Europe grew by 3.6 percent in 2016, from 215m to 222.6m.

Growth was larger in central and eastern Europe when compared to western Europe, at 4.2 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

Subscriptions growth is expected to slow through to 2021 however, growing at 2.2 percent.

Netflix and other internet TV services is driving this, growing at 7.6 percent in Europe as a whole through to 2021.