GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the finance industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The value of the Indian online commerce has increased in the last five years to reach $18.4bn in 2015, but are prime minister Narendra Modi’s plans working?

The value of online commerce sales per capita was $4.80 in 2010, climbing to $11.90 in 2014 and $14.70 in 2015, according to GlobalData.

The largest year-on-year growth from the period was 45 percent in 2012, followed by 25 percent in 2011 and 24 percent in 2015.

Modi’s Digital India campaign is slowing.