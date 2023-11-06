The recently unveiled open-source LLM Yi-34B has been trained using 34 billion parameters. Credit: Peshkova/Shutterstock.

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup 01.AI has achieved a valuation of more than $1bn (7.3bn yuan) in under eight months, reported Bloomberg.

The startup, founded by Kai-Fu Lee, has also launched an open-source AI model that is claimed to outperform top models available in the market on certain metrics.

In an interview with the publication, Lee said 01.AI achieved unicorn status following an investment round that was joined by the cloud unit of Alibaba Group Holding.

01.AI’s foundational large language model (LLM), called Yi-34B, is claimed to outstrip other industry-leading models including Meta’s Llama 2 on some metrics.

Yi-34B is available to developers around the globe in English and Chinese.

Over the weekend, Hugging Face, which maintains leaderboards for the top-performing LLMs in various categories, published evaluations placing the Chinese model first for what are known as pre-trained base LLMs.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Llama 2 has been the gold standard and a big contribution to the open-source community,” Lee said, adding that “we want to provide a superior alternative not just for China but for the global market.”

The development comes amid the ongoing technology war between US and China.

Separately, speaking to TechCrunch, Lee said: “I think necessity is the mother of innovation, and there is clearly a huge necessity in China. Unlike the rest of the world, China does not have access to OpenAI and Google because those two companies did not make their products available in China, so I think many doing LLM are trying to do their part in creating a solution for a market that really needs this.”

Lee, who is currently the CEO of Sinovation Ventures, will also serve as the CEO of 01.AI. Previously, he worked at Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

In March, he started putting the 01.AI team together, and in June, the company started operations.

At 01.AI, Lee has assembled a team of over 100 individuals, including Chinese citizens who have been employed abroad and former US company coworkers.

Lee noted that in addition to AI experts, the team consists of seasoned business professionals who can assist with anything from mergers and acquisitions to IPO.

The AI startup has begun preparing its business plan, going beyond the recently unveiled open-source LLM, which has been trained using 34 billion parameters.

01.AI will collaborate with clients to develop solutions customised for a specific use case or market.

“Our proprietary model will be benchmarked with GPT-4,” Lee said.

GPT-4 is an LLM developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Global businesses including banks, insurers, and trading corporations will benefit from having a system available in both Chinese and English, he said. In the future, the business intends to add other languages.