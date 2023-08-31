The technology industry’s landscape is continuously evolving, with 3D printing at its forefront. Tech companies are harnessing new patents to drive innovation, resulting in groundbreaking applications that span across various sectors. As the industry witnesses shifts in patent applications, strategic deals, and job postings, it’s clear that 3D printing is shaping the future of technology. However, the impact of 3D printing extends beyond the technology sector, influencing various industries. GlobalData’s 3D printing market report provides forward-looking analysis of the market, its key component segments, and key opportunities in a concise format. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding 3D printing. It provides an overview of recent developments in 3D printing-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of 3D printing in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of 3D printing are leveraging new patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One such patent, held by HP Inc, focuses on three-dimensional printing with food contact compliant agents. This patent describes a multi-fluid kit for 3D printing that includes a food contact compliant fusing agent, carbon black dispersion, and a water-soluble co-solvent. This technology enables the printing of food-safe objects, expanding the potential applications of 3D printing in the culinary industry.



Another patent, held by Thales SA, introduces a process for manufacturing a composite material of 3D shape. This process involves incorporating metal layers into a stack of resin and fiber layers, allowing for the creation of electromagnetic applications in antennas and radomes. This technology enhances the capabilities of 3D printing in the field of telecommunications and aerospace.



Additionally, Intel Corp has patented a vapor chamber architecture for multiple cavity/heat source system designs. This architecture can be customized to cool spatially separated and heterogeneous heat sources, accommodating different power consumptions and sizes. This innovation improves the efficiency and effectiveness of cooling systems in 3D printing, enabling the production of complex and high-performance objects.



These patents demonstrate how technology companies are leveraging 3D printing technologies to develop new applications and improve existing processes. By incorporating food-safe materials, creating composite materials, and enhancing cooling systems, these companies are expanding the possibilities of 3D printing in various industries. The acquirer of these patents will benefit from the advancements in 3D printing technologies and applications, gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The industry experienced a 19% decline in the number of 3D printing-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of 3D printing-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a drop of 6% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in 3D printing in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in 3D printing. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of 3D printing in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of 3D printing-related deals in the technology industry grew by 9% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 67% increase in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 35% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 42%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top 3D printing-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 25% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and engineering occupations came in second with a share of 18% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 23% over the previous quarter. The other prominent 3D printing roles include management occupations with a 14% share in Q2 2023, and business and financial operations occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Stratasys, HP, AT&T, 3D Systems, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone are among the top companies leading in 3D printing hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of 3D printing in technology industry

The US is the leading country in 3D printing adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of 3D printing-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, China, the UK, Japan and Germany also maintain significant positions in 3D printing adoption within the technology industry.

In conclusion, the technology industry's engagement with 3D printing is evident through patent acquisition, strategic deals, and hiring trends. While patent applications saw a decline, strategic investments and evolving job postings underscore the technology's significance, with a broader impact on various industries.

