Cloud gaming subscriptions could account for 17% of all gaming by 2030. Credit: Parilov/shutterstock

Sony and NVIDIA have topped recent cloud gaming hiring between 2019 and 2023 according to research and analysis company GlobalData.

In its 2024 thematic intelligence report into cloud gaming, GlobalData noted that the US had led the world in cloud gaming-related job postings.

GlobalData’s job analytics data base showed that cloud gaming hiring had grown exponentially worldwide between Q3 2019 and Q4 2022 but did begin to experience some decline in 2023.

In its report, GlobalData explained that this decline could be due to over-hiring during the COVID-19 Pandemic and factors like inflation.

The number of cloud gaming-related jobs posted in 2023 was a third of the total jobs posted in 2022.

Source: GlobalData

The majority of jobs posted between 2019 and 2022 were for mid and junior level roles. The most common job titles in postings were cloud software engineers, data engineers, data centre allocation managers and sales managers.

Sony and Nvidia were the top hirers, closely followed by AMD, with both companies posting and closing over 200 jobs.

Source: GlobalData

GlobalData noted that there was a considerable disparity between the US and other countries in hiring activity.

Cloud gaming-related job postings nearly exceeded 1,400 in the US, the next biggest hirer China only recorded less than 200 job postings in the same period from July 2019 and December 2023.

Looking ahead, GlobalData forecasts total cloud gaming revenues to exceed $22bn by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 33% over a seven-year period.

While cloud gaming accounted for just 6% of the world’s gaming population in 2023, GlobalData predicts this will grow to 17% by 2030.

In total, the world’s cloud gaming subscribers could exceed 687 million people in 2030.