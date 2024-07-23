Evercore and Houlihan Lokey were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector during H1 2024, according to GlobalData’s latest league table.
The leading data and analytics company ranks advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.
According to its financial deals database, Evercore was the top firm in terms of deal value by advising on $78.6bn worth of deals. Houlihan Lokey led in terms of deal volume by advising on a total of 39 deals.
“Houlihan Lokey was the top adviser by volume in H1 2023 and managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in H1 2024 as well,” said GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose.
“Evercore, which stood at eighth position by value in H1 2023, went ahead to lead the chart by this metric in H1 2024 due to its involvement in big-ticket deals, which led to a massive jump in the total value of deals advised by it. During H1 2024, Evercore advised on 12 billion-dollar deals, which also included two mega deals valued at more than $10bn.”
Goldman Sachs came second in terms of value, by advising on $57.7bn worth of deals, followed by Qatalyst Partners with $56.1bn, JP Morgan with $51.7bn, and Deutsche Bank with $28.2bn.
Measured by number of deals, Rothschild & Co was in second place with 33 deals, followed by Evercore with 28 deals, Goldman Sachs with 23 deals, and JP Morgan with 21 deals.
Top M&A legal advisers in the TMT sector
Among M&A legal advisers, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis led GlobalData’s rankings for H1 2024 in the TMT sector. Both firms outperformed their peers notably.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom took the leading position by deal value by advising on $96bn worth of deals, while Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 74 deals.
“Not only was Kirkland & Ellis the top adviser by volume in H1 2024, but it also outpaced its peers by a significant margin, said Bose. “Apart from leading by volume, Kirkland & Ellis also held the third position by value during H1 2024.
“Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was also much ahead of its peers in terms of value and fell just shy of hitting the $100bn mark in H1 2024. Apart from leading by value, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom also occupied the ninth position by volume in H1 2024.”
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison came second in terms of deal value by advising on $62.5bn worth of deals, followed by Kirkland & Ellis with $48bn, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $41.5bn, and Goodwin Procter with $36.9bn.
Measured by volume of deals, CMS was in second place with 39 deals, followed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with 30 deals, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati with 29 deals, and Fenwick & West also with 29 deals.
GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.
To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.