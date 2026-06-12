TCS will grant access to Claude for 50,000 of its employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales departments. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Anthropic have announced a global partnership aimed at advancing the use of AI in large organisations.

The collaboration will focus on scaling enterprise AI adoption, particularly through the deployment of Anthropic’s Claude family of models.

TCS plans to establish a dedicated business unit to develop solutions and deliver AI expertise with early access to Claude models.

The partnership will address challenges faced by industries with strict regulatory requirements, where demands for accuracy, auditability, and oversight often result in stalled AI projects.

As a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network, TCS will work to deliver Claude models to enterprises looking for high accuracy, deep integration, resilience, and governance.

The companies intend to support organisations from internal adoption to full-scale integration, offering services in deployment, co-innovation, workforce enablement, and tailored AI solutions.

TCS will grant access to Claude for 50,000 of its employees across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales departments through enterprise-wide licensing.

The company will use its own experience with the technology to inform client strategies and operations.

TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said: “Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent.

“By combining Claude with our industry expertise, engineering rigour, and large-scale transformation capabilities, we will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical.

“This partnership reflects TCS’ broader strategy to help clients become perpetually adaptive enterprises by turning frontier AI into transformation at enterprise scale.”

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said: “We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most. This partnership deepens our commitment to India, our second-largest market, with TCS bringing Claude to enterprises and professionals across the region and globally, including 50,000 of its employees.”

The agreement covers TCS’ domain-specific offerings, including its UK-based FCA-regulated life and pensions business, Diligenta. Diligenta will deploy Claude to support customer experience improvements.

TCS’ financial services products and platforms teams plan to use Claude Code to enhance productivity in software engineering and IT operations.

TCS iON, which conducts 75 million assessments annually across 1,500 Indian cities, will provide learning and certification on Claude models to support workforce development.

TCS also plans to contribute domain expertise to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable plugins and skills for areas such as claims adjudication and lending advisory.

Anthropic is an AI safety company developing the Claude family of models, with solutions including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Enterprise.

Last month, TCS entered into a strategic partnership with Mistral to deliver advanced AI solutions for businesses worldwide.