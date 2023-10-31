Since the commercial 5G launch in 2020, the operators have been focusing on 5G coverage expansions and making packages more attractive.
Since September 2022, Orange Poland has built 170 base stations and upgraded 3,000 to support 5G. Telco Plus, expanded its 5G coverage to 20 million Poles in Q1 this year. Expansion efforts of telecom operator Play led the telco to record shy of two million 5G-enabled devices on its network in early 2023. T-Mobile Poland aims to cover 60% of the population by the end of the year.
Furthermore, on 18 October 2023, the Polish telecom regulator awarded 100MHz spectrum blocks in 3.4GHz-3.8GHz spectrum band. Additional spectrum will help telcos to improve the range and data quality of data transmission.
Also, the phase-out of 3G by Orange and T-Mobile Poland this year will further support the 5G onboarding process.
