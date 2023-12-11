Success with New Calling faces two threats, at least one of which carriers can control. Credit: Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock.

Right at the moment when mobile operators need to replace their aging voice infrastructure, a new voice monetization opportunity has become available in 5G New Calling.

To prevent over-the-top services from beating New Calling capabilities in the market, operators must preserve the experience advantage offered by bonded data and video channels, and must innovate more rapidly.

Mobile operators are facing a rare and fortunate convergence of unavoidable network refresh spending with a new opportunity to monetize that investment. The pressure to refarm the spectrum used for legacy 2G and 3G voice, combined with the need to retire aging circuit-switched voice equipment is forcing mobile operators to move to Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice Over New Radio (VoNR). VoLTE is used in 4G and 5G NSA networks, while VoNR is used in 5G SA networks. Of the two, VoLTE will carry the bulk of mobile voice traffic while operators look for different monetization use cases for 5G SA.

Carriers need to upgrade for New Calling success

So far, this isn’t surprising: customers expect mobile voice and regulators require it, so carriers need to upgrade to provide it more efficiently and reliably. The new service opportunities come from the ability to bond data and video channels to the voice channel, enabling a variety of interactive features in the call. Early experiments include simultaneous translation, visual voice calls such as caller avatars, in-call integration of visual menus, authenticated personal communications, and extended reality. The main industry body working on these capabilities is GSMA’s the 5G New Calling Foundry although TIP’s Metaverse Ready Networks initiative is doing some parallel work, especially on the data channel side. The primary carrier champion to date has been China Mobile, which is constructing a nationwide New Calling network. New Calling is also gaining momentum outside of China, with plans announced by Zain Kuwait and Telefonica.

Success with New Calling faces two threats, at least one of which carriers can control:

1) Handset support for the bonded carrier data and video channels is essential. Android and other OS manufacturers are adding support for these features, but Apple is historically slower to open up its devices to innovations that compete with its own services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

2) Like many network services, New Calling features can often be replicated by over-the-top services and apps. New Calling’s advantage over web-based services is that its bonded video and data channels can provide lower latency, better synchronization, and therefore better user experience.

While Apple’s slowness in opening up its handsets is an obstacle, it is not insurmountable. Operators can always start by pushing their New Calling services to non-Apple handsets, especially for enterprise use cases, and potentially to smart home terminals. Negotiations with Apple will take more time, but the California device maker has shown that it will eventually adopt network innovations once the ecosystem matures and industry pressure is strong. To make their New Calling offerings successful, operators absolutely must preserve their experience advantage over web-based apps by optimizing their networks to retain the performance of the bonded voice, data, and video channels.