A space hotel could be coming sooner than you think – but you might want to start saving now

Credit: Shutterstock / Nathapol Kongseang Space hotels are on their way, but it won't be cheap to stay there

A commercial space hotel might be coming sooner than we think, but you’ll have to start saving if you want a chance to visit as prices will remain sky high.

Francesca Gregory, thematic analyst at GlobalData, delivers this exciting prediction in a new podcast discussing where space-to-space infrastructure will be in 2030.

“Space-to-space infrastructure will experience a significant uptick in investment, as companies such as Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Orbital Assembly and Lockhead Martin Space invest in their own commercial space stations,” she says.

“As a result, 2030 will see the first tailored piece of space infrastructure constructed for civilian astronauts.”

Gregory predicts the first piece of space infrastructure will likely be a small-scale space hotel for people to visit but says other sectors will use it if there’s a demand.

Despite the developments over the next decade, however, she says that ticket prices will “remain out of reach for the vast majority of consumers”.

In other words, while interest in journeys with the likes of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin has skyrocketed, it is set to remain a playground for tech billionaires and other rich people for the time being.

The prediction follows the announcement that T Mobile and SpaceX are teaming up to “bring cellphone connectivity everywhere”, including “complete coverage in most places in the US”.

T Mobile is hoping to use SpaceX’s low Earth orbit satellites to give a more robust and stronger signal to their customers across the country, Reuters reports.

The phone company has not yet offered a detailed indication of where the network will appear but says it should give “nearly complete coverage almost anywhere a customer can see the sky”.

It hopes this will replace the need for satellite phones in remote areas such as the mountains or wilderness.

SpaceX has sent almost 3,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth-orbit since 2019.

Elon Musk’s space company has also donated Starlink dishes to help Ukraine stay online despite relentless Russian shelling.

