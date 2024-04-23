Acceleware has been granted a patent for an apparatus and method for electromagnetic heating of hydrocarbon formations. The technology involves using high frequency alternating current to generate electromagnetic waves within the formation, aiding in the extraction of hydrocarbons. GlobalData’s report on Acceleware gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Acceleware, Oil well fracking was a key innovation area identified from patents. Acceleware's grant share as of February 2024 was 28%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Apparatus for electromagnetic heating of hydrocarbon formation

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Acceleware Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11920448B2) discloses an apparatus and method for electromagnetic heating of a hydrocarbon formation. The apparatus includes an electrical power source and at least one electromagnetic power source that generates time-varying current or voltage. The apparatus also comprises transmission lines with conductors that propagate electromagnetic waves within the hydrocarbon formation. The method involves providing electrical power to the electromagnetic power source, exciting the transmission line conductors with time-varying current or voltage, and propagating electromagnetic waves within the hydrocarbon formation.



Furthermore, the method includes specific steps such as applying a time delay to the current or voltage, using multiple electromagnetic power sources, and discontinuing generation of certain currents or voltages. The patent also details techniques for determining the desiccation level of the hydrocarbon formation between transmission line conductors, including temperature measurements and impedance measurements. By utilizing these apparatus and methods, the electromagnetic heating process can efficiently induce electromagnetic waves to radiate within the hydrocarbon formation, facilitating the extraction of hydrocarbons. This patent provides a novel approach to electromagnetic heating in hydrocarbon formations, potentially improving efficiency and effectiveness in the extraction process.

