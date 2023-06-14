The investment is aimed at bolstering and developing new skills and capabilities across diagnostic, predictive and generative AI. Credit: josefkubes via Shutterstock.

IT consulting major Accenture is bolstering its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by investing $3bn in its data and AI practice over three years.

Concurrently, the company announced the launch of a new generative AI-based platform, called AI Navigator for Enterprise.

Specifically, Accenture plans to invest in acquisitions, business solutions, ecosystem alliances, resources, talent, and ventures.

The investment is aimed at bolstering and developing new skills and capabilities across diagnostic, predictive and generative AI.

Through a combination of hiring, acquisitions, and training, the data and AI practice will double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals.

Accenture noted that the investment will allow it to offer new solutions to businesses operating across 19 sectors.

In addition, the investment will also support R&D efforts at the company’s Centre for Advanced AI to maximise the value of generative AI and other AI technology.

Accenture chair and CEO Julie Sweet said: “There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our data and AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, and in a responsible way with clear business cases.

“Companies that build a strong foundation of AI by adopting and scaling it now, where the technology is mature and delivers clear value, will be better positioned to reinvent, compete and achieve new levels of performance.”