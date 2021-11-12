Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring declined 19.0% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.94% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 57.78% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 5.28% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 91.72% in October 2021, and a 51.5% drop over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 6.39% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 40.24%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.61% in October 2021, a 1.12% rise from September 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with an 81.99% share, which marked a 55.75% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 8.58%, registering a 14.24% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.3% share and a 19.11% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.64% and a month-on-month increase of 47.06%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.33%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 78.66% share in October 2021, a 56.59% decline over September 2021. US featured next with a 7.46% share, up 10.98% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 6.75% share, a decline of 20.42% compared with September 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in October 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 74.02%, down by 53.99% from September 2021. Junior Level positions with a 23.59% share, a decline of 40.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.32% share, down 17.27% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.