Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring an increased 15.3% in May 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 12.2% in May 2021 when compared with April 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 54.74% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2021, and recorded a 3.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in May 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 95.04% in May 2021, and an 8.06% growth over April 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 1.93% in May 2021, and registered a 20.48% an increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.67% in May 2021, a 38.4% rise from April 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2021 with a 92.79% share, which marked a 4.87% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 3.87%, registering a 365.12% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 3.13% share and a 7.69% drop over April 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.15% and a month-on-month an increase of 1500%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.06%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 91.82% share in May 2021, a 4.39% growth over April 2021. the US featured next with a 2.61% share, down 14.01% over the previous month.Canada recorded a 0.52% share, an increase of 50% compared with April 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in May 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.22%, up by 25.17% from April 2021. Junior Level positions with a 42.71% share, a decline of 6.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.07% share, down 8.08% over April 2021.