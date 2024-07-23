Professional services company Accenture is set to acquire Camelot Management Consultants, a SAP-focused management and technology consultancy based in Germany.
Financial terms and other details of the transaction have not been disclosed by the companies.
The completion of the deal is now subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.
Established in 1996, Camelot has a strong portfolio in supply chain, data, and analytics.
As a SAP partner in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Camelot serves a diverse client base in the life sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors.
The company, which has its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, also operates in the India, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company, which has its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, also operates in the India, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and the US.
The integration of Camelot into Accenture is expected to enhance the latter’s services in reinventing clients’ supply chains capabilities, helping clients build the intelligent and resilient supply chains that today’s business landscape demands.
Camelot’s expertise in supply chain management will complement Accenture’s efforts in driving transformation for its clients.
Additionally, Camelot’s experience in analytics, data strategy, as well as modernisation will support organisations in laying a foundation for AI adoption.
The acquisition will also see the transfer of more than 700 professionals to Accenture, including experts in SAP, data, and supply chain management.
Accenture Germany, Austria and Switzerland market unit lead Christina Raab said: “Many organisations struggle to navigate global disruptions, comply with evolving regulations, meet rising customer expectations and keep pace with technological developments.
“Driving value faster requires extraordinary flexibility and a reinvention of traditional approaches. With Camelot’s deep supply chain expertise, we will be even better equipped to help organisations thrive amid disruption to stay relevant and grow.”
Accenture’s move to acquire Camelot follows its May 2023 acquisition of Einr, a Norwegian business consulting firm with a focus on SAP.
Camelot managing partner Libor Kotlik said: “Accenture’s global scale and service portfolio will enable us to bring innovative ideas and solutions to clients while creating exciting development opportunities for our people. Together, we will address the key market demand and build lasting value for our clients.”