Cyera has reported shipping over 100 new product features in the last year. Credit: jackpress/Shutterstock.com.

US-based AI and data security company Cyera has raised $600m in a recent funding round, bringing its valuation to $12bn.

The company, which develops enterprise data and AI security platforms, reported that its valuation has quadrupled over the past 18 months.

According to Cyera, the investment aims to help accelerate the development of a set of governance tools the firm describes as a trust layer for AI in large organisations.

The latest round was led by Evolution Equity Partners, with further participation from Cyberstarts, Temasek, and existing investors including Accel, Blackstone, AT&T Ventures, Coatue, and Spark Capital.

With this funding, Cyera states that its total capital raised now exceeds $2bn.

Cyera co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev said: “Our customers are some of the most sophisticated companies in the world. The one thing they all share is the urgency to lead AI transformation at a scale and speed the world has never seen.

“Trust is what makes that possible – knowing what your AI can see and do. That’s the infrastructure layer the industry has been missing, and it’s what we’ve been building alongside our customers since day one.

“Cyera is that trust layer, and this funding is fuel to build it faster for every company trying to win in today’s agentic era.”

Cyera has reported shipping over 100 new product features in the last year, spanning areas such as Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), identity, privacy, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and agentic security.

In the same period, the company has completed five acquisitions, including Ryft and Genie, to enhance technological capacity within its platform.

The firm now employs more than 1,500 people across 18 countries.

Cyera says it has tripled its annual recurring revenue in each of the past three years. The company describes its platform as AI-native, capable of classifying large volumes of data and enforcing access controls without disrupting existing workflows.

Evolution Equity Partners founder and managing partner Richard Seewald said: “Over 25 years of investing in cybersecurity, it has been our experience that the companies that define infrastructure possess the depth and capabilities that solve problems competitors simply cannot.

“Cyera has done that – built the layer that informs enterprises what their AI can see, learn from, and act on, at scale with precision. We are thrilled to back Cyera on this exciting journey.”

In January, Cyera raised $400m in a Series F funding round, bringing its total funding to over $1.7bn and valuing the company at $9bn.