Cyera’s client base spans sectors such as financial services, retail, and healthcare. Credit: jack press/Shutterstock.com.

Cyera has secured $400m in a Series F funding round, increasing its total capital to more than $1.7bn and raising the company’s valuation to $9bn.

Blackstone led the latest investment, with participation from all existing backers, including Accel, Cyberstarts, Coatue, Georgian, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks, Redpoint, Sequoia Capital, Sapphire, and Spark.

The new funding arrives six months after Cyera’s previous round. The company provides artificial intelligence (AI) and data security solutions to businesses.

Cyera reports it has handled data and AI protection for 20% of Fortune 500 companies over the past year.

Its client base spans sectors such as financial services, retail, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, and telecommunications.

During this period, Cyera tripled its workforce to more than 1,100 employees and expanded its international operations to 15 countries across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. Industry analysts note increasing enterprise adoption of AI technologies.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Cyera states that its platform integrates data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), and identity management tools.

Earlier this year, the company launched AI Guardian to offer a unified security solution intended for businesses operating with advanced AI systems.

Cyera co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev said: “AI is reshaping the foundations of how every organisation operates, and our mission is to ensure that this transformation happens securely. Enterprises want to move quickly, but they also recognise that AI without data security and governance is a risk they cannot afford.

“This funding strengthens our ability to protect the world’s most sensitive information and help organisations unlock the full potential of AI with confidence. Securing AI isn’t just a technology challenge, it’s the new cornerstone of enterprise trust, and Cyera is committed to leading that shift.”

Cyera also announced strategic partnerships with Microsoft Purview, AWS, and Cohesity as part of its push for broader industry collaboration.

The company plans to use the new funds to invest further in product development, expand internationally, strengthen ecosystem relationships, and recruit additional staff.

Blackstone Israel office senior managing director and head Vishal Amin said: “Cyera’s AI-native platform gives enterprises unified visibility and control of their data, helping eliminate blind spots and accelerate secure AI adoption.”