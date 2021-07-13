Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring an increased 17.7% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 12.44% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 57.22% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 4.01% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 94.38% in June 2021, and a 32.86% growth over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 2.75% in June 2021, and registered a 43.94% an increase. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 2.22% in June 2021, a 100.65% rise from May 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 93.3% share, which marked a 33.7% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 3.75%, registering a 57.75% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.77% share and a 4.25% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.12% and a month-on-month an increase of 166.67%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.07%, registering a 43.75% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 92.11% share in June 2021, a 33.37% growth over May 2021. the US featured next with a 3.11% share, up 56.93% over the previous month.Canada recorded a 0.64% share, an increase of 61.82% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 76.79%, up by 91.8% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 21.84% share, a decline of 32.01% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 1.37% share, down 55.32% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.01%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.