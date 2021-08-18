Ireland-based company Accenture’s IT hiring an increased 6.8% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 1.24% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 60.58% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 5.4% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 95.76% in July 2021, and a 6.98% drop over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 2.51% in July 2021, and registered a 15.25% decline. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.33% in July 2021, a 12.12% drop from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 95.5% share, which marked a 6.07% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 2.84%, registering a 31.17% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.45% share and a 50.78% drop over June 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.15% and a month-on-month an increase of 25%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.05%, registering a 30% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 94.27% share in July 2021, a 6.09% decline over June 2021. the US featured next with a 2.5% share, down 27.01% over the previous month.Australia recorded a 0.54% share, an increase of 75% compared with June 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in July 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 70.62%, down by 15.28% from June 2021. Junior Level positions with a 28.65% share, a growth of 18.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 0.72% share, down 51.79% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.01%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.