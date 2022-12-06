Accenture’s IT hiring activity rises 5.4% in November 2022

Ireland-based company Accenture ’s IT hiring rose 5.4% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.92% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 41.54% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 5.46% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Accenture IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Accenture, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 83.22% in November 2022, and a 10.31% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 8.43% in November 2022, and registered growth of 22.26%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.23% in November 2022, an 11.83% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Accenture

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with an 83.79% share, which marked a 17.13% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 8.33%, registering a 12.43% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.24% share and a 9.16% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.38% and a month-on-month decline of 22.54%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.25%, registering an 11.11% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 78.96% share in November 2022, a 13.86% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 6.74% share, up 14.53% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 1.41% share, an increase of 2700% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Accenture IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.48%, up by 17.68% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 31.61% share, a growth of 2.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.84% share, down 16.91% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.