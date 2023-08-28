Stellar’s staff has a depth of expertise in several industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods, and industrial IoT. Credit: SomYuZu/Shutterstock.

US-based Stellar has announced the launch of its operations to support enterprises by deploying technologies across business operations.

The company said it leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI), Large Language Models (LLMs), and machine learning (ML) “reshape data landscapes, driving unparalleled organisational transformations.”

Stellar, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, assists businesses in evaluating their AI-readiness, identifying, and prioritising AI prospects, and implementing advanced solutions.

The deployment of AI solutions is aimed at enhancing end-to-end operations and financial results for companies.

Stellar CEO Brett Flinchum said: “Stellar transforms businesses through genAI and LLMs hosted in the customer’s own environment and powered by their internal proprietary data.

“Our expertise, guidance, and solutions enable employees, customers, and stakeholders to achieve next-level performance, revenue acceleration, and improved customer experiences. Breakthroughs in genAI are advancing the way business is done, but there is a great opportunity for enterprises to capitalise further.”

Working with Flinchum to launch Stellar are chief operations officer Zach Linder, chief technology officer Unmesh Kulkarni​, and chief data and strategy officer Morgan Llewellyn.

With a horizontal technological platform that spans domains, Stellar’s staff has expertise in several industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail, and consumer packaged goods, and industrial IoT, the company said.

Linder said: “The implementation of AI across the business is a transformative change, and customers need a trusted partner to safely and securely deploy this evolving technology to ensure the most meaningful outcomes are achieved.

“Stellar helps organizations improve operational efficiencies without risk of operational disruption and with data protection and security top of mind.”