Beauty is big business with the global cosmetics products market expected to reach a value of $806bn by 2023, according to a report by Orbis Research.

As the market grows financially it is beginning to change in other ways too.

AI in the beauty industry is becoming increasingly prevalent with the new tech ranging from skincare coach facial brushes to a machine learning beauty database.

The latest tech

This month, Swedish beauty tech brand FOREO released the LUNA fofo, an AI-enabled cleansing device which it describes as “the world’s smallest beauty coach”. This is FOREO’s latest AI based beauty product that uses the company’s skincare algorithm, which is said to have developed 700 years’ worth of intelligence in the last two months alone.

The LUNA fofo device is fitted with advanced skin sensors that analyse the user’s skin. The data collected is then used to create a unique and personalised skincare routine.

The facial brush can save all the results collected on an app on the user’s smartphone or relevant device via Bluetooth. The algorithm is constantly updated through AI and machine learning to optimise routine and provide the best possible facial cleansing advice.

The FOREO For You app reads hydration levels at 1,000 units per second and scores skin health out of 100. The aim is for users to see their skin reach a 100/100 score.

If this cleansing brush sells as fast as the company’s previous device’s then it could collect more than 1,000 years of intelligence from its users in less than a month.

FOREO is not the only brand using skin analysis AI in the beauty industry.

Olay’s Skin Advisor app uses AI to advise users on the best skin routine for them. Olay claims the app has an accuracy of 99% for facial analysis precision of the five main ageing areas of the face. The company globally launched the web-based tool last year with the hope of making the experience of shopping for skincare products easier.

Start-up company Proven also want to make it easier for people to find the right skincare products for them. The beauty brand says it uses AI, machine learning and the “largest beauty database in the world” to recommend products.

Chatbots are another form of AI in the beauty industry aimed at improving the shopping experience.

Earlier this year, LA cosmetics brand Smashbox launched the UK’s first beauty chatbot on its Facebook page. The ‘Smashbot’ was created by tech firm Manning Gottlieb and allows customers to virtually try on products and create full looks. Users can share images of themselves wearing the products and make purchases without leaving Facebook messenger.

The future of AI in the beauty industry

The tech currently available is just the beginning for AI in the beauty industry as new technologically advanced products continue to be developed.

Companies like FOREO continue to harness the latest advancements to produce better products and clearer skin.

