With 52% of UK businesses making ‘technology’ a spending priority in 2019, investment in relevant and worthwhile technology has enabled organisations to streamline and improve various aspects of their operations across many industries.

But what cutting-edge technology do workers actually want to incorporate into their working life? Business software and services company Advanced surveyed over 1,000 UK employees in professional occupations to discover what technology they would like to see more of.

Training and qualification provider The Knowledge Academy analysed the findings to determine which technologies are most welcomed by employees. Cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace came out on top as the joint highest-ranking technologies that British employees would like to incorporate into their working life, with 35% in favour. This suggests that the ability to access software on secure servers, and utilise the capabilities of AI in the workplace to process information rapidly and accurately are perceived as most useful for everyday tasks.

31% were keen to utilise predictive analytics techniques such as machine learning to analyse historical data to predict future trends, believing that the ability to predict the outcome of future events on an organisation is important to ensure an organisation’s long-term success.

Less popular was augmented reality, with only 17% wanting to use it day-to-day. This is perhaps due to its association with gaming or entertainment rather than more practical uses.

Benefits of workplace technology

In terms of actual benefits, The biggest benefit British workers thought they would gain from having the latest technology is improved productivity, with 55% having this view, Closely followed by greater flexibility at 54%.

Interestingly, rather than feeling “replaced” by AI in the workplace, 65% of workers surveyed were willing to work alongside 65% of workers were willing to work alongside robotic technology if it led to a reduction in repetitive tasks.

Furthermore, the study revealed that workers see an investment in worthwhile technology as key to improving productivity and job satisfaction in the workplace.

Joseph Scott, a spokesperson from the TheKnowledgeAcademy.com believes that the study highlights an increased awareness of cutting-edge technology and how it can be utilised when completing professional tasks:

“Technology has become an integral part of the working world. It has allowed individuals to become more efficient in the way they conduct their professional tasks and responsibilities. As various technology develops, it will undoubtedly capture the attention of employees seeking to utilise the tools that will allow them to become more proficient at their job. This research certainly highlights the current technology which is creating the biggest impression on British employees to regularly assist them in their working life”.