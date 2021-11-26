The number of artificial intelligence patents granted in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year, new research shows.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI patent applications in the industry stood at 3,474 in the three months ending September – down from 3,876 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 2,221 in the three months ending September last year to 1,950 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData. The research company tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Alphabet Inc was the top AI innovator in the technology and communications sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 350 AI related patents in the three months ending September. That was down from 399 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the China based Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd with 229 AI patent applications, the United States based International Business Machines Corp (186 applications), and the United States based Microsoft Corp (174 applications).

Coupang Inc has recently ramped up R&D in artificial intelligence. It saw growth of 85.7% in related patent applications in the three months ending September compared to the same period last year - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.