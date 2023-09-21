During patient contacts and emergency calls, the proprietary AI software offers real-time guidance. Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash.

Corti, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on the healthcare sector, has raised $60m in a Series B funding round.

Prosus Ventures and Atomico co-led the round, with participation from returning investors Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker, Eurazeo, and EIFO.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based, Corti has built a medical AI focusing on text and audio data.

During patient contacts and emergency calls, the proprietary AI software offers real-time guidance.

Following the interactions, it allows documentation, coding, prioritising, and quality control.

Corti said it will use the proceeds to expand its healthcare business by leveraging advanced AI that comprehends patient demands and streamlines clinician processes.

It will also deploy funds to continue to advance AI capabilities in the area of public safety.

Furthermore, the proceeds will support the company’s international expansion by expanding its team and client base.

The startup claims that it currently works with some of the largest healthcare organisations, law enforcement organisations, and health insurers in Europe and the US.

With the most recent developments in natural language processing and human-AI collaboration, Corti hopes to be able to provide even more effective solutions for clinicians, call takers, dispatchers, and other roles.

Corti co-founder and CEO Andreas Cleve said: “For years, we have proved that when humans and AI team up, the patient wins. This partnership between a healthcare professional and a Co-Pilot leads to best-in-class care, fewer errors, less red tape, and a better workflow, as every professional gets their own assistant.

“Through this investment, we will work to amplify our impact as we’ll scale our offering to all kinds of healthcare professionals.”