UK Government has allocated £2.6bn under its Cyber Security Strategy. Credit: Shutterstock/thinkhubstudio

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a division of GCHQ, has raised the alarm about the escalating global ransomware threat driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber attacks.

In a report released today (24 January), the NCSC underscores the immediate impact of AI on cyber threats, asserting that it is currently being used in malicious cyber activities and is poised to substantially escalate both the volume and impact of cyber attacks, including ransomware, in the next two years.



Among the key findings, the report highlights AI’s role in lowering the entry barrier for novice cybercriminals, hackers-for-hire, and hacktivists. This facilitates more effective access and information gathering operations by relatively unskilled threat actors.

The enhanced access, coupled with AI’s improved victim targeting capabilities, is expected to significantly increase the global ransomware threat in the near future.



Ransomware remains the most pressing cyber threat for UK organisations and businesses, with cyber criminals adapting their tactics to gain efficiencies and maximise profits.

The UK Government has allocated £2.6bn under its Cyber Security Strategy to enhance the country’s resilience against cyber threats, with the NCSC and private industry incorporating AI to bolster cyber security through advanced threat detection and security-by-design.



The Bletchley Declaration, a landmark announcement made at the UK’s AI Safety Summit in November 2023, outlines a global effort to manage the risks associated with frontier AI and ensure its safe and responsible development.

In the UK, the AI sector, already employing 50,000 people and contributing £3.7bn to the economy, is a focal point of government initiatives to ensure economic growth aligns with technological advancements.



Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC, emphasised the need to harness AI’s potential while managing its risks. She stated: “The emergent use of AI in cyber attacks is evolutionary, not revolutionary, enhancing existing threats like ransomware but not transforming the risk landscape in the near term.”



Analysis from the National Crime Agency (NCA) reveals that cybercriminals are already developing criminal Generative AI (GenAI) and offering GenAI-as-a-service, making improved capability accessible to those willing to pay.

However, the NCSC’s report highlights that the effectiveness of GenAI models is limited by both the quantity and quality of the data on which they are trained.



The report echoes warnings from a joint report by the NCSC and NCA in September 2023, describing the professionalisation of the ransomware ecosystem and a shift towards the ransomware-as-a-service model.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

According to the NCA, ransomware is unlikely to be replaced by another method of cybercrime in 2024 due to its financial rewards and established business model.



James Babbage, director general for threats at the NCA, commented, “Ransomware continues to be a national security threat. As this report shows, the threat is likely to increase in the coming years due to advancements in AI and the exploitation of this technology by cybercriminals.”



The report outlines additional ways in which AI will impact the effectiveness of cyber operations and the cyber threat over the next two years, including social engineering and malware.