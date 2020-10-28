Research and development company Klein Vision has announced that its latest generation of flying car, AirCar, has completed airport flight tests.

The concept behind AirCar is a vehicle that can transform from a car into an air vehicle in less than 3 minutes. With retractable wings and folding tail surfaces, AirCar can function on both the road and in the sky, unlike some eVTOLs that cannot be driven as ground-based vehicles.

“With AirCar you will arrive at your destination without the hassle of getting a ride to the airport and passing through commercial security, you can drive your AirCar to the golf course, the office, the mall or your hotel and park it in a normal parking space,” explained Anton Zajac, Klein Vision’s co-founder, investor and pilot.

According to the company, a fully functional flying prototype has been developed, from an initial idea to an experimental category final product, within just 18 months.

The test flights, which included two takeoffs and landings, took place at Piestany Airport in Slovakia. In 2019, the company also tested a flying prototype of AirCar at Nitra Airport in Slovakia.

Aircar has an estimated travel range of 1,000km and can reach speeds of 200km/hour.

“The wing and tail deployment/retraction mechanism is very impressive, converting the automobile into an aeroplane. The cockpit providing space for the driver/pilot and a passenger is very roomy and nicely styled. The overall appearance of the flying car on road and in the air is superb” said Dr Branko Sarh, Boeing senior technical fellow.

Following the successful test flight, the company now hopes to bring a commercially available AirCar model to market within the next 6 months. Klein Vision also has plans to develop three and four-seaters, twin-engine, and amphibious models.

“The key flight parameters confirmed all theoretical concepts and calculations that the development of the AirCar was based on. Following the completion of all required flight tests in compliance with [European Union Aviation Safety Agency] regulations, we will deliver a model with a certified ADEPT 300HP engine within the next 6 next months” said Professor Stefan Klein, Klein Vision’s CTO and test pilot.

