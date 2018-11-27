Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

To help spread some Christmas spirit, Verdict has compiled a list of some of the best alcohol gifts to give this year.

From Venezuelan sipping rum to gin in a perfume bottle, this luxury tipples will help to make it a Christmas to remember (or not to remember, depending on how much you have).

Alcohol gifts for Christmas 2018

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva

RRP: £40 (70cl)

Tasting notes:

Distilled from pure sugar cane honeys and left to age for up to 12 years, Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva is a sugary, sweet rum offering a fruity nose, quickly followed by notes of oak, and a sickly sweet taste of vanilla and caramel.

As a sipping rum, Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva is best enjoyed on its own, with no water to ruin its rich and creamy consistency, or mixer to mask its complex taste. There is a slight burn, but it is complimentary, rather than overpowering, and doesn’t distract from the rum’s flavours.

A real dark horse in the rum market, Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva has a knack of surprising even the most hard-to-please rum connoisseurs.

Buy Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

Citadelle Réserve

RRP: £43 (70cl)

Tasting notes:

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Having won over 60 medals at events such as the San Francisco Spirits Competition, World Spirits Awards and Gin Masters, making it the most awarded gin in the world, you know that you’re gifting quality with a Citadelle gin.

Réserve, first distilled in 2008, adds yuzu, genepi and bleuet, to a more traditional mix of juniper, citrus and aniseed. Left to sit in a variety of wood barrels (acacia, mulberry, cherry, chestnut and oak) before it is blended together, Citadelle Réserve is a flavoursome gin that doesn’t overload the palette, offering a complex smell and taste with notes of citrus, cinnamon and vanilla.

Buy Citadelle Gin

Loch Lomond malt whisky

RRP: £21.95 (Gift set, 3x 5cl)

Tasting notes:

A long way from Bethlehem, the Three Wise Men have turned up in Loch Lomond, Scotland, in the form of three single malt Scotch whiskies.

Loch Lomond, Inchmoan and Inchmurrin, which are sold separately or in a smaller set of three that is perfect for gifting, each bring something different to the single malt scene.

Loch Lomond, aged in bourbon, refill and re-charred casks, offers fruity flavours of peach and pear, supported by a sweet vanilla taste. Inchmoan has that same vanilla background, but offers a more spicy and smoky taste. While Inchmurrin, a blend of whiskies aged in bourbon, refill and re-charred casks, offers a lighter taste with grassy and floral notes.

These smooth whiskies pack a lot of character, each with their own quirks. A great gift for those that like their whiskies in a variety of styles.

Buy Loch Lamond whiskies

Santa Teresa 1796

RRP: £44.99 (70cl)

Tasting notes:

Santa Teresa

Made using a blend of rums between the age of four and 35, Santa Teresa is left to sit in one of the world’s oldest rum solera systems, a lengthy and intense process that leads to a balanced blend that will please all kinds of rum lovers.

Santa Teresa is a sipping rum, best enjoyed on its own. A fruity, sweet aroma makes way to a honey taste with hints of wood, likely due to the bourbon oak barrels that Santa Teresa rums are stored in.

For those afraid of a harsh taste, serve the Old Fashioned way or on the rocks. Resist any temptation to turn Santa Teresa into a rum and coke – you’re paying a premium for a deep and bold rum and this will only mask its wonderful flavours.

Buy Santa Teresa 1796

44⁰N

RRP: £66 (60cl)

Tasting notes:

With competition in the gin market high, spirits manufacturer Comte de Grasse has attempted something new, blending age-old perfume extraction techniques with the latest in distilling technology to create a truly luxurious product.

44⁰N, modelled on a high-end perfume, looks elegantly luxurious, making it great for gifting this festive season. However, flavour is where it truly excels, blending a range of botanicals including bitter orange, samphire with the gin classic juniper.

Buy 44⁰N

White Heron’s British Cassis

RRP: £19.99 (50cl)

Tasting notes:

While crème de cassis is most commonly produced in France, White Heron drinks brought the sweet blackcurrant liqueur to the British countryside. White Heron’s cassis is subsequently the only of its kind produced in the UK from berries grown in Hertfordshire, England.

That rich aroma, not too unlike what you might expect from a blackcurrant juice, hits your nose immediately. However, while it still possesses an abundance of ripe, fruity flavour, this British offering is far less sweet than a cassis found on the continent, which really helps to maintain the blackcurrant flavour and avoids inducing that sickly feeling that often comes with sugary offerings.

If you really want to get the most out of White Heron’s British Cassis, enjoy neat over ice. Alternatively, if you prefer not to water your drinks down, it is equally as pleasant when topped up with some champagne.

Buy White Heron’s British Cassis

Camden Beer 2018

RRP: £7.99 (500ml)

Tasting notes:

If rum is a little too strong and gin isn’t to your taste, Camden Town Brewery has made the perfect pint to share with friends and family this Christmas. Each year the brewery puts together its limited edition Year Beer, and its 2018 brew doesn’t fail to disappoint.

A whole year in the making, Camden Beer 2018 is a Bavarian pilsner with a difference. Left to mature in a barrel for six months, this beer has a complex flavour that is hard to find in the beer market.

Camden Town Brewery carefully selected its barrels to impart a unique flavour. Its spicy aroma is one of the first flavours to hit your tongue. That is quickly followed by the fruity flavours of its Mandarina Bavaria hops and a distinct wood taste, with hints of the vanilla and bourbon that its barrels once housed.

It’s not for everyone, but it will certainly get any beer-loving household talking over the festive season.

Buy Camden Beer 2018

Duncan Taylor Tantalus

The perfect Christmas gift for collectors of luxury whiskies, scotch merchant Duncan Taylor has sourced some of the rarest fine whiskies from Scotland’s best distilleries and packaged them up to serve as the centre piece in your collection.

The range features single malt and single grain whiskies that have spent over 40 years ageing in oak casks in the vaults of some of the most prestigious distilleries in the country. These casks previously housed bourbon, sherry or port, helping to give each member of the Tantalus range a unique, distinct taste.

With prices starting at £1,110 up to £1,930, you can rest assured that you’re getting a tipple of the highest quality.

Buy Tantalus whiskies

Stocking fillers (or something to mix)

Sekforde

RRP: £1.45 (20cl)

For when tonic water isn’t to your taste and coke just doesn’t cut it, Sekforde mixers offer an exciting, low-sugar alternatives that pair well with all of your favourite spirits. Add something soft and sweet you’re your gin and vodka, or sharp and sophisticated to your light rum.

Sekforde makes four mixers, expertly created to complement a variety of drinks. These are: Gin & Vodka, Light Rum & Cachaca, Whiskey & Bourbon and Tequila & Mezcal.

Buy Sekforde mixers

The London Essence Company

RRP: £1.99 (50cl)

The London Essence Company has a number of options for those looking to cut down on calories this Christmas. These mixers pack powerful flavour all while serving up less than 20kcal per serving, helping you to keep off the pounds without cutting back on your favourite tipple.

Options range from the classic tonic water, to perfectly spiced ginger beer, to a rhubarb and cardamom soda, offering flavours that serve any palette.

Buy The London Essence Company mixer

Long Tail

RRP: £1.45 (20cl)

Born out of the lack of mixer options for dark spirit, Long Tail mixers have been created by dark spirit drinkers specifically for dark spirit drinks, with subtle flavours that intensify the taste of your favourite rums and whiskeys, rather than overpower it.

Long Tail mixers come in three different varieties – Blood Orange, Island Spice and Ginger Lime – offering something different to suit all taste buds.

Buy Long Tail mixers