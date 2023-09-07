TCS will help JLR improve its digital capabilities and transform, streamline, and manage its IT operations. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.

Indian IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services has announced a partnership with the digital arm of UK-based Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Under the five-year alliance, which is valued at £800m ($1bn), TCS will help JLR improve its digital capabilities and transform, streamline, and manage its IT operations.

In addition, it will develop a new digital core to support JLR’s business transformation.

TCS will provide services in the areas of application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and data services.

The technology vendor said the new partnership builds on a relationship that spans over a decade with the luxury automobile maker.

Apart from the latest agreement, TCS and JLR are working together to advance JLR’s vision of a contemporary, luxurious client experience that is adapted to various global markets.

TCS business group head of manufacturing Anupam Singhal said: “This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation.”

JLR executive director, enterprise performance and quality Nigel Blenkinsop said: “Building world-class partnerships and maximising the benefits of being part of the Tata Group is a key part of our reimagine strategy.

“Consistent with this, we are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with TCS to accelerate our digital transformation.”

In June TCS signed an £840m deal with UK’s workplace pension scheme Nest to transform its scheme administration services.