Alibaba customers in Hong Kong, mainland China and the US all faced a second cloud outage this month, according to a statement from the company.
The outage lasted around two hours on 27 November, according to Alibaba’s statement.
“After emergency handling by Alibaba Cloud engineers, the issue was fixed and the affected products resumed normal operation,” Alibaba said.
The last outage faced by its cloud customers occurred on 12 November 2023, just two weeks before. The previous outage lasted over three hours and affected more customers.
Writing on Alibaba’s July 2023 cloud customer summit, GlobalData analyst Alfie Amir stated that the company had continued to focus on customer engagement while balancing emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.
Amir notes that whilst Alibaba’s wide ecosystem of products can lower the barrier of entry for customers to integrate emerging tech into their workflows, other cloud providers such as AWS and Google Cloud also have this same advantage.
“As the cloud competition increases,” writes Amir, “it is crucial for Alibaba Cloud to differentiate in the market.”
With two outages to major customer bases in just one month, the reputation of Alibaba as a cloud provider may come under scrutiny.
Research analysis company GlobalData forecast that as early as 2026 enterprise spending of cloud software will reach $169bn, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% between the years 2021 and 2026.