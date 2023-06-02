Alibaba launched its LLM in April this year. Credit: zhu difeng via Shutterstock.

China’s Alibaba Group has started embedding its artificial intelligence (AI) offering in its services, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The e-commerce giant has integrated its large language model (LLM) Tongyi Qianwen into meeting assistant Tingwu.

A new version of the platform, now known as Tongyi Tingwu, will be powered by AI integration and is currently ready for public beta testing.

By embedding AI, Tongyi Tingwu will be able to perform more complex actions such as accurately summing audio and video content, SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba, said.

Alibaba Cloud chief technology officer Zhou Jingren said: “Tongyi Tingwu aims to use the large language model to facilitate faster and better comprehension and easier sharing of multimedia content.”

The company’s office collaboration platform DingTalk is also likely to get similar AI updates as Alibaba looks to integrate Tongyi Tingwu into all its products and services.

Alibaba launched its Tongyi Qianwen AI model in April this year.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, technology firms across the world have rushed to ride the AI wave.

Earlier this week, Chinese technology giant Baidu said it is setting up a $145m venture capital fund to invest in generative AI startups, joining rivals Alibaba and Tencent.

Announcing the move, Baidu CEO Robin Li said: “We believe that AI is the next big wave of innovation, and we want to be at the forefront of this revolution.

“By investing in AI start-ups, we can help to accelerate the development of this technology and bring its benefits to a wider range of people.